Baring Private Equity Asia
Baring Private Equity Asia Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in United States at Baring Private Equity Asia ranges from $81.4K to $116K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Baring Private Equity Asia's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

$92.5K - $110K
Hong Kong (SAR)
Common Range
Possible Range
$81.4K$92.5K$110K$116K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Baring Private Equity Asia?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Baring Private Equity Asia in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $115,575. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Baring Private Equity Asia for the Software Engineer role in United States is $81,405.

