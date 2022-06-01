← Company Directory
BankUnited
    • About

    BankUnited, Inc., with total consolidated assets of $35.2 billion at March 31, 2021, is a bank holding company with one wholly owned subsidiary, BankUnited. BankUnited, a national banking association headquartered in Miami Lakes, Florida, provides a full range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through banking centers in Florida and New York. The Bank also provides certain commercial lending and deposit products on a national platform. Here at BankUnited, we endeavor to provide, through experienced lending and relationship banking teams, personalized customer service and offer a full range of traditional banking products and services to both commercial and retail customers.

    bankunited.com
    Website
    2009
    Year Founded
    1,750
    # of Employees
    Headquarters

