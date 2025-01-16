← Company Directory
BandLab Technologies
BandLab Technologies Product Designer Salaries

The average Product Designer total compensation in Singapore at BandLab Technologies ranges from SGD 84.8K to SGD 120K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for BandLab Technologies's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

SGD 96.3K - SGD 114K
Singapore
Common Range
Possible Range
SGD 84.8KSGD 96.3KSGD 114KSGD 120K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at BandLab Technologies?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Designer at BandLab Technologies in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 120,416. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BandLab Technologies for the Product Designer role in Singapore is SGD 84,815.

