← Company Directory
BandLab Technologies
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about BandLab Technologies that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    BandLab Technologies is a company that designs and develops innovative tools and services for the next generation of music creators: global social music creation network BandLab, digital audio workstation Cakewalk, artist services platform ReverbNation and beat marketplace Airbit.

    BandLab is the flagship product of BandLab Technologies, and a leading social music creation network with a global reach of over 100 million users and growing. Its cross-platform creative ecosystem offers everything from a next-generation digital audio workstation, to an advanced suite of creator tools and features, to niche artist services. BandLab empowers creators to make music and share their creative process with creators and fans on an unprecedented level.

    bandlab.com
    Website
    2015
    Year Founded
    180
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for BandLab Technologies

    Related Companies

    • Coinbase
    • Netflix
    • Databricks
    • SoFi
    • Dropbox
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources