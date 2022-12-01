BandLab Technologies is a company that designs and develops innovative tools and services for the next generation of music creators: global social music creation network BandLab, digital audio workstation Cakewalk, artist services platform ReverbNation and beat marketplace Airbit.

BandLab is the flagship product of BandLab Technologies, and a leading social music creation network with a global reach of over 100 million users and growing. Its cross-platform creative ecosystem offers everything from a next-generation digital audio workstation, to an advanced suite of creator tools and features, to niche artist services. BandLab empowers creators to make music and share their creative process with creators and fans on an unprecedented level.