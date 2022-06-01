← Company Directory
Baird & Warner
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Baird & Warner that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Established in 1855, Baird & Warner is Illinois’ largest family-owned independent real estate services company. The Baird & Warner brand has been synonymous with experience, innovation, and integrity for more than 160 years. Steve Baird, the firm’s fifth-generation owner, has been consistently recognized among the industry’s most influential leaders. Baird & Warner was named a Top Workplace in Chicagoland by the Chicago Tribune in 2018, making that the seventh consecutive year. With nearly 2,900 associates in 30 offices and comprehensive mortgage, title, and relocation services, Baird & Warner ranks among the nation’s top real estate firms.

    http://www.bairdwarner.com
    Website
    1855
    Year Founded
    3,750
    # of Employees
    $1B-$10B
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Baird & Warner

    Related Companies

    • PayPal
    • Airbnb
    • Dropbox
    • Lyft
    • SoFi
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources