Established in 1855, Baird & Warner is Illinois’ largest family-owned independent real estate services company. The Baird & Warner brand has been synonymous with experience, innovation, and integrity for more than 160 years. Steve Baird, the firm’s fifth-generation owner, has been consistently recognized among the industry’s most influential leaders. Baird & Warner was named a Top Workplace in Chicagoland by the Chicago Tribune in 2018, making that the seventh consecutive year. With nearly 2,900 associates in 30 offices and comprehensive mortgage, title, and relocation services, Baird & Warner ranks among the nation’s top real estate firms.