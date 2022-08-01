← Company Directory
B3i
Top Insights
    About

    B3i is a global initiative supported by 21 major insurance industry investors and a diverse community currently comprising over 40 companies.B3i was founded in October 2016 as an insurance industry consortium, which then formed B3i Services AG as an independent company. B3i is building a broadly-supported platform and protocol to address critical insurance industry needs through growing its network and developing partnerships with other company-led and industry-led initiatives throughout the world.

    https://b3i.tech
    Website
    2016
    Year Founded
    45
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

