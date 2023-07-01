Ayala Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for rare and aggressive cancers. Their lead product candidate, AL101, is a potent and selective inhibitor being tested in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adenoid cystic carcinoma. They are also developing AL102 for the treatment of desmoid tumors and have a collaboration agreement with Novartis for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Founded in 2017, Ayala Pharmaceuticals is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.