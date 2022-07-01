← Company Directory
Axle Informatics
Axle Informatics Salaries

Axle Informatics's salary ranges from $101,000 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $103,515 for a Data Scientist at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Axle Informatics. Last updated: 1/26/2025

Software Engineer
Median $101K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Scientist
$104K
The highest paying role reported at Axle Informatics is Data Scientist at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $103,515. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Axle Informatics is $102,258.

