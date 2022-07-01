AXEL is a next-generation tech company that truly cares about your privacy and security. Technology has sped forward at an unbelievable pace. Computing power that would have taken a room to house only a few decades ago now fits in the palm of your hand. Throughout this exciting time, communication and engagement with people worldwide have become an effortless and daily occurrence for billions. On the surface, it appears like the initial potential of the internet has been realized. Dig a bit deeper, however, and you find concerning realities.Most of our digital town squares and marketplaces are owned by a few mega-corporations that have proven that they do not prioritize user rights. They track you, they analyze your behavior, and they know every detail about your life. Is this how it has to be? AXEL envisions a better digital future.Utilizing decentralized and distributed computing technology, AXEL aims to revolutionize the concept of trust in technology. We provide solutions to users without the need for a central authority. All AXEL Network participants are individual owner-operators of blockchain-backed Masternodes. It makes the AXEL ecosystem censor-proof, flexible for content creators and sharers, and self-governing. AXEL gives you back control of your data. It is the way for the internet to move forward without gatekeepers, grifters, and thieves. Join the revolution.