Axa XL
Axa XL Actuary Salaries

The average Actuary total compensation in United States at Axa XL ranges from $182K to $250K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Axa XL's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

$197K - $234K
Bermuda
$182K$197K$234K$250K
What are the career levels at Axa XL?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Actuary at Axa XL in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $249,550. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Axa XL for the Actuary role in United States is $182,280.

