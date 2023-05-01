← Company Directory
Aware Recovery Care
    About

    Aware Recovery Care provides innovative addiction services that transform homes into treatment centers, empowering individuals and their loved ones to thrive and make sustainable recovery possible. Their evidence-based approaches bring collaborative care with lived experience to the home, helping clients learn new skills and daily habits required to maintain abstinence while remaining in their community. They received an investment from Health Enterprise Partners and operate in ten states, with plans for further expansion. They were certified as a "Great Place to Work" in August 2022.

    awarerecoverycare.com
    Website
    2011
    Year Founded
    751
    # of Employees
    $250M-$500M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

