Welcome to a new kind of materials company.This is a time where the world craves a more sustainable planet, unprecedented innovation and economic growth. This is a time where people seek strong relationships, diverse perspectives and an opportunity to accept the most pressing challenges of today. It’s in this spirit, that these two complementary businesses have been joined into one. Avient promises to honor the legacies of its past organizations as it seeks to build a world-class sustainable organization – together – that creates value for all stakeholders.Together, Avient will help customers to build a better world with an expanded portfolio of polymer colorant and additive solutions. In addition, all customers will benefit from: • expanded resources, services, development, and technical support• faster and more comprehensive innovation• a combined base of highly skilled R&D teams• a broader, best-in-class solution portfolio• improved geographic reach• enhanced supply security