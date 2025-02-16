Software Engineer compensation in United States at AVEVA ranges from $106K per year for Associate Software Engineer to $154K per year for Senior Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $113K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for AVEVA's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
$106K
$102K
$1.3K
$2.8K
Software Engineer I
$106K
$104K
$0
$2K
Software Engineer II
$129K
$123K
$0
$6K
Senior Software Engineer
$154K
$148K
$0
$6K
