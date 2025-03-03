Software Engineer compensation in United States at Automattic ranges from $125K per year to $146K. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $140K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Automattic's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/3/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Software Engineer
$132K
$132K
$0
$0
Lead Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Included TitlesSubmit New Title