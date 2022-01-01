← Company Directory
Automattic
Automattic Salaries

Automattic's salary ranges from $68,340 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $233,825 for a Product Designer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Automattic. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Software Engineer
Median $140K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Customer Service
$68.3K
Data Scientist
$146K

Information Technologist (IT)
$84.6K
Marketing
$141K
Marketing Operations
$107K
Product Designer
$234K
Product Manager
$148K
Program Manager
$141K
Sales
$201K
Software Engineering Manager
$128K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Automattic is Product Designer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $233,825. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Automattic is $140,700.

