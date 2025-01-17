← Company Directory
Autodesk
  Salaries
  Management Consultant

  All Management Consultant Salaries

Autodesk Management Consultant Salaries

The average Management Consultant total compensation in Canada at Autodesk ranges from CA$182K to CA$258K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Autodesk's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

CA$206K - CA$234K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
CA$182KCA$206KCA$234KCA$258K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.3%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Autodesk, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 3rd-year (33.30% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Management Consultant at Autodesk in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$258,448. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Autodesk for the Management Consultant role in Canada is CA$181,790.

