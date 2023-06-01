AURA is a company focused on creating an FAA-compliant nationwide network using licensed aviation spectrum to accelerate advanced levels of autonomy in the National Airspace System. Their goal is to empower the aerospace industry's technology solutions to improve accessibility, safety, economic expansion, and environmental sustainability. AURA's frequencies in the 450 MHz band have excellent propagation characteristics, making them ideal for secure and reliable communications. Their technology increases the commercial viability of autonomous operations.