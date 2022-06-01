← Company Directory
Augury
Augury Salaries

Augury's salary ranges from $48,149 in total compensation per year for a Technical Program Manager at the low-end to $313,123 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Augury. Last updated: 1/28/2025

Data Scientist
$128K
Human Resources
$99.5K
Marketing
$98K

Project Manager
$81.4K
Software Engineer
$191K
Software Engineering Manager
$313K
Technical Program Manager
$48.1K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Augury is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $313,123. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Augury is $99,500.

