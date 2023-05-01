← Company Directory
ATCC
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about ATCC that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    ATCC is a nonprofit organization that provides biological materials and information resources to academia, industry, and government. They are the world's largest and most diverse collection of biological reference materials and data, offering model systems to support research and innovations in basic science, drug discovery, translational medicine, and public health. They are a trusted partner that encourages scientific collaboration and have headquarters in Manassas, Virginia, and a research and technology center of excellence in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

    atcc.org
    Website
    1925
    Year Founded
    728
    # of Employees
    $100M-$250M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for ATCC

    Related Companies

    • Spotify
    • SoFi
    • LinkedIn
    • Google
    • Stripe
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources