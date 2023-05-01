ATCC is a nonprofit organization that provides biological materials and information resources to academia, industry, and government. They are the world's largest and most diverse collection of biological reference materials and data, offering model systems to support research and innovations in basic science, drug discovery, translational medicine, and public health. They are a trusted partner that encourages scientific collaboration and have headquarters in Manassas, Virginia, and a research and technology center of excellence in Gaithersburg, Maryland.