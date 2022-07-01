← Company Directory
At-Bay
Work Here? Claim Your Company

At-Bay Salaries

At-Bay's salary ranges from $107,800 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) at the low-end to $174,596 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of At-Bay. Last updated: 1/28/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Information Technologist (IT)
$108K
Product Manager
$175K
Software Engineer
$118K

Career Transition to Software Engineering

Is 30 years old too late to switch careers to Software Engineering? I have seen young kids 23 years of age starting from Software Engineer-I and become Principal Engineer or Engineering Manager by 30-31. 
If I become SE-I now, is there a way to catch up soon for the time I have lost so that I can be the VP/CXO in late 30s or early 40s? Am I too late?
#enginee...

59 50
59 50
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at At-Bay is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $174,596. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at At-Bay is $117,849.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for At-Bay

Related Companies

  • Lyft
  • Amazon
  • Square
  • Flipkart
  • Apple
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources