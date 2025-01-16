← Company Directory
At-Bay
At-Bay Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in Israel at At-Bay ranges from ₪364K to ₪510K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for At-Bay's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

₪394K - ₪459K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
₪364K₪394K₪459K₪510K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at At-Bay?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at At-Bay in Israel sits at a yearly total compensation of ₪510,221. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at At-Bay for the Software Engineer role in Israel is ₪364,444.

Other Resources