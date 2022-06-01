← Company Directory
Astera Labs
Astera Labs Salaries

Astera Labs's salary ranges from $149,016 in total compensation per year for a Sales Engineer in Canada at the low-end to $250,000 for a Hardware Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Astera Labs. Last updated: 3/2/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $204K
Hardware Engineer
Median $250K
Sales Engineer
$149K

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Astera Labs, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Astera Labs is Hardware Engineer with a yearly total compensation of $250,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Astera Labs is $203,750.

