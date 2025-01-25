← Company Directory
Astera Labs
Astera Labs Hardware Engineer Salaries

The median Hardware Engineer compensation in United States package at Astera Labs totals $250K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Astera Labs's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Median Package
company icon
Astera Labs
Field Applications Engineer
Santa Clara, CA
Total per year
$250K
Level
L3
Base
$160K
Stock (/yr)
$40K
Bonus
$50K
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
4 Years
What are the career levels at Astera Labs?

Latest Salary Submissions
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Astera Labs, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Hardware Engineer at Astera Labs in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $535,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Astera Labs for the Hardware Engineer role in United States is $251,000.

