Astellas Pharma
Astellas Pharma Salaries

Astellas Pharma's salary ranges from $88,991 in total compensation per year for a Management Consultant in Singapore at the low-end to $199,000 for a Hardware Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Astellas Pharma. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Data Science Manager
$152K
Data Scientist
$149K
Hardware Engineer
$199K

Management Consultant
$89K
UX Researcher
$171K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Astellas Pharma is Hardware Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $199,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Astellas Pharma is $151,554.

