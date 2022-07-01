← Company Directory
Astegic
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Astegic that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    For 15 years, Astegic has been helping Fortune 500 through startup companies with their Testing & QA needs. With our in-depth experience across a wide range of industries, our clients receive innovative and best-in-class service and solutions. We offer near 24/7 rapid service from both Astegic’s US and India based testing operations.Focusing on resolving our client’s testing challenges, Astegic specializes in decreasing costs, speeding time-to-market and improving the quality of our client’s applications. Astegic has a dedicated Testing Center of Excellence (TCoE), specializing in providing solutions across Mobile, Cloud and API testing.

    astegic.com
    Website
    2003
    Year Founded
    300
    # of Employees
    $50M-$100M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Astegic

    Related Companies

    • Intuit
    • Amazon
    • Square
    • Snap
    • Netflix
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources