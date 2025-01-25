← Company Directory
ASSURANCE IQ
ASSURANCE IQ Software Engineering Manager Salaries

The median Software Engineering Manager compensation in Canada package at ASSURANCE IQ totals CA$269K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for ASSURANCE IQ's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Median Package
company icon
ASSURANCE IQ
Software Engineering Manager
Toronto, ON, Canada
Total per year
CA$269K
Level
M3
Base
CA$217K
Stock (/yr)
CA$0
Bonus
CA$51.8K
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
9 Years
What are the career levels at ASSURANCE IQ?

Latest Salary Submissions
Vesting Schedule

10%

YR 1

20%

YR 2

40%

YR 3

30%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At ASSURANCE IQ, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 10% vests in the 1st-year (10.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 2nd-year (20.00% annually)

  • 40% vests in the 3rd-year (40.00% annually)

  • 30% vests in the 4th-year (30.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at ASSURANCE IQ in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$355,927. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ASSURANCE IQ for the Software Engineering Manager role in Canada is CA$256,076.

Other Resources