ASSURANCE IQ Salaries

ASSURANCE IQ's salary ranges from $63,315 in total compensation per year for a Marketing Operations in United States at the low-end to $190,260 for a Software Engineering Manager in Canada at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of ASSURANCE IQ. Last updated: 3/26/2025
10%
YR 1
20%
YR 2
40%
YR 3
30%
YR 4
At ASSURANCE IQ, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
10% vests in the 1st-year (10.00% annually)
20% vests in the 2nd-year (20.00% annually)
40% vests in the 3rd-year (40.00% annually)
30% vests in the 4th-year (30.00% annually)
