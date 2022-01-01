← Company Directory
ASSURANCE IQ
ASSURANCE IQ Salaries

ASSURANCE IQ's salary ranges from $63,315 in total compensation per year for a Marketing Operations in United States at the low-end to $190,260 for a Software Engineering Manager in Canada at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of ASSURANCE IQ. Last updated: 3/26/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $184K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Software Engineering Manager
Median $190K
Product Manager
Median $156K

Accountant
$93.1K
Data Scientist
$152K
Marketing
$93.5K
Marketing Operations
$63.3K
Product Designer
$186K
Program Manager
$146K
Technical Program Manager
$173K
Vesting Schedule

10%

YR 1

20%

YR 2

40%

YR 3

30%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At ASSURANCE IQ, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 10% vests in the 1st-year (10.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 2nd-year (20.00% annually)

  • 40% vests in the 3rd-year (40.00% annually)

  • 30% vests in the 4th-year (30.00% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at ASSURANCE IQ is Software Engineering Manager with a yearly total compensation of $190,260. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ASSURANCE IQ is $154,174.

