The Boston Foundation is a community foundation that aims to bring together the resources and people of Greater Boston to drive real change. It is one of the largest community foundations in the US, with net assets of $1.3 billion. In 2019, it received $151 million in contributions and paid $153 million in grants to nonprofit organizations. The Foundation has over 1,000 charitable funds established by donors for the benefit of the community. It also facilitates public discourse and action, commissions research, and advocates for public policy. The Philanthropic Initiative (TPI) is a consulting unit of the Foundation that designs and implements philanthropic strategies for families, foundations, and corporations globally.