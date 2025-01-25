← Company Directory
Ascendix Technologies
  • Salaries
  • Recruiter

  • All Recruiter Salaries

Ascendix Technologies Recruiter Salaries

The average Recruiter total compensation in Ukraine at Ascendix Technologies ranges from UAH 529K to UAH 723K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Ascendix Technologies's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

UAH 567K - UAH 685K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
UAH 529KUAH 567KUAH 685KUAH 723K
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
What are the career levels at Ascendix Technologies?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Recruiter at Ascendix Technologies in Ukraine sits at a yearly total compensation of UAH 722,605. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ascendix Technologies for the Recruiter role in Ukraine is UAH 529,495.

Other Resources