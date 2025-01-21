← Company Directory
The median Product Manager compensation in Greater Vancouver package at Article totals CA$176K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Article's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Product Manager
Vancouver, BC, Canada
Total per year
CA$176K
Level
-
Base
CA$176K
Stock (/yr)
CA$0
Bonus
CA$0
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
10 Years
What are the career levels at Article?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Article in Greater Vancouver sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$195,833. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Article for the Product Manager role in Greater Vancouver is CA$176,339.

