Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals develops RNA interference (RNAi) medicines for the treatment of liver diseases, dyslipidemia, cystic fibrosis, gout, COVID-19, and other conditions. The company has several products in various stages of clinical trials, including ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-ANG3, ARO-HSD, ARO-ENaC2, ARO-C3, ARO-DUX4, ARO-XDH, ARO-COV, ARO-RAGE, and ARO-MMP7. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals also has license and research collaboration agreements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals and Takeda Pharmaceuticals for the development of RNAi therapeutics. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.