Aptiv
Aptiv Salaries

Aptiv's salary ranges from $17,672 in total compensation per year for a Sales in India at the low-end to $306,525 for a Accountant in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Aptiv. Last updated: 2/7/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
L2 $105K
L3 $116K
L6 $102K
L7 $152K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Systems Engineer

Technical Program Manager
Median $128K
Accountant
$307K

Data Analyst
$104K
Data Scientist
$96.5K
Hardware Engineer
$54.2K
Marketing
$140K
Mechanical Engineer
$99.2K
Product Designer
$93.7K
Product Manager
$201K
Program Manager
$149K
Project Manager
$109K
Sales
$17.7K
Software Engineering Manager
$76.2K
Solution Architect
$195K

Data Architect

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Aptiv is Accountant at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $306,525. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Aptiv is $106,950.

Other Resources