ApplyBoard Salaries

ApplyBoard's salary ranges from $42,021 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $271,350 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of ApplyBoard. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
Median $113K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $68.7K
Customer Service
$42K

Data Science Manager
$100K
Recruiter
$103K
Software Engineering Manager
$271K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at ApplyBoard is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $271,350. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ApplyBoard is $101,951.

