ApplyBoard
  • Salaries
  • Product Manager

  • All Product Manager Salaries

ApplyBoard Product Manager Salaries

The median Product Manager compensation in Canada package at ApplyBoard totals CA$95.7K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for ApplyBoard's total compensation packages. Last updated: 5/22/2025

Median Package
company icon
ApplyBoard
Product Manager
Kitchener, ON, Canada
Total per year
CA$95.7K
Level
L4
Base
CA$91.1K
Stock (/yr)
CA$0
Bonus
CA$4.6K
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
5 Years
What are the career levels at ApplyBoard?

CA$223K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at ApplyBoard in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$168,700. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ApplyBoard for the Product Manager role in Canada is CA$95,674.

Other Resources