Applied Ocean Sciences (AOS) is a company of ocean consultants dedicated to conducting high-quality science, advancing technology and innovation, and collaborating with academic, government, and nonprofit partners. Founded in 2019, AOS has a team of 18 experts across 6 cities, with over half holding PhDs. Specializing in ocean physics, chemistry, and biology, AOS offers expertise in ocean acoustic measurements, modeling, oceanography, marine biology, geospatial science, and science communication. With the fastest acoustics computer models, AOS is committed to driving cutting-edge science and technology for practical applications and solutions. Their goal is to make the ocean safer, cleaner, and more resilient by providing the best science to those addressing the most challenging ocean problems.