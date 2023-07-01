← Company Directory
Applied Ocean Sciences
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Applied Ocean Sciences that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Applied Ocean Sciences (AOS) is a company of ocean consultants dedicated to conducting high-quality science, advancing technology and innovation, and collaborating with academic, government, and nonprofit partners. Founded in 2019, AOS has a team of 18 experts across 6 cities, with over half holding PhDs. Specializing in ocean physics, chemistry, and biology, AOS offers expertise in ocean acoustic measurements, modeling, oceanography, marine biology, geospatial science, and science communication. With the fastest acoustics computer models, AOS is committed to driving cutting-edge science and technology for practical applications and solutions. Their goal is to make the ocean safer, cleaner, and more resilient by providing the best science to those addressing the most challenging ocean problems.

    http://www.appliedoceansciences.com
    Website
    2019
    Year Founded
    31
    # of Employees
    $0-$1M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Applied Ocean Sciences

    Related Companies

    • Square
    • Amazon
    • Databricks
    • Dropbox
    • Airbnb
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources