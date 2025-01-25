All Technical Program Manager Salaries
Technical Program Manager compensation in United States at Applied Materials ranges from $116K per year for Technical Program Manager II to $261K per year for Technical Program Manager V. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $214K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Applied Materials's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Technical Program Manager I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Technical Program Manager II
$116K
$106K
$3.1K
$7.6K
Technical Program Manager III
$162K
$140K
$6.9K
$15K
Technical Program Manager IV
$213K
$164K
$20.8K
$28.4K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Applied Materials, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)