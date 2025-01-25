← Company Directory
Applied Materials
  • Salaries
  • Product Manager

  • All Product Manager Salaries

Applied Materials Product Manager Salaries

The median Product Manager compensation in Israel package at Applied Materials totals ₪455K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Applied Materials's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Median Package
company icon
Applied Materials
Product Manager
Rehovot, HM, Israel
Total per year
₪455K
Level
Product Manager III
Base
₪402K
Stock (/yr)
₪13.9K
Bonus
₪39.6K
Years at company
7 Years
Years exp
9 Years
What are the career levels at Applied Materials?

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Applied Materials, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Applied Materials in Israel sits at a yearly total compensation of ₪991,897. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Applied Materials for the Product Manager role in Israel is ₪465,206.

