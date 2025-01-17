Mechanical Engineer compensation in San Francisco Bay Area at Applied Materials ranges from $110K per year for Mechanical Engineer I to $257K per year for Mechanical Engineer V. The median yearly compensation in San Francisco Bay Area package totals $180K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Applied Materials's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Mechanical Engineer I
$110K
$97.7K
$2.9K
$9K
Mechanical Engineer II
$131K
$117K
$4.6K
$9.5K
Mechanical Engineer III
$167K
$141K
$13.2K
$12.6K
Mechanical Engineer IV
$221K
$168K
$24.8K
$28.5K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Applied Materials, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)
