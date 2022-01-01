← Company Directory
Applied Intuition
Applied Intuition Salaries

Applied Intuition's salary ranges from $100,500 in total compensation per year for a UX Researcher at the low-end to $483,570 for a Product Designer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Applied Intuition. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
Median $218K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Human Resources
$422K
Product Designer
$484K

Recruiter
$281K
Software Engineering Manager
$201K
UX Researcher
$101K
Missing your title?

Missing your title?


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Applied Intuition, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Applied Intuition is Product Designer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $483,570. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Applied Intuition is $249,154.

