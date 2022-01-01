← Company Directory
Modern Health
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Modern Health Salaries

Modern Health's salary ranges from $88,555 in total compensation per year for a Sales at the low-end to $251,129 for a Business Analyst at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Modern Health. Last updated: 2/25/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $182K
Business Operations
$241K
Business Analyst
$251K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

59 24
59 24
Data Scientist
$144K
Product Designer
$184K
Sales
$88.6K
Software Engineering Manager
$191K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Modern Health, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Modern Health is Business Analyst at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $251,129. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Modern Health is $183,915.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Modern Health

Related Companies

  • FireEye
  • TuSimple
  • Smule
  • Standard Cognition
  • PlanGrid
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources