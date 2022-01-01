← Company Directory
TuSimple
TuSimple Salaries

TuSimple's salary ranges from $14,004 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer in India at the low-end to $380,000 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Last updated: 2/25/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
L2 $169K
L3 $166K
L4 $191K
L5 $266K
L6 $230K
L7 $347K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Production Software Engineer

Technical Program Manager
Median $215K
Mechanical Engineer
Median $110K

Software Engineering Manager
Median $380K
Human Resources
Median $150K
Hardware Engineer
$109K
Industrial Designer
$29.7K
Product Designer
$14K
Product Manager
$236K
Project Manager
Median $90K
Recruiter
$74.6K
Solution Architect
$269K
Vesting Schedule

30%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

20%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At TuSimple, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 30% vests in the 1st-year (30.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 4th-year (20.00% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at TuSimple is Software Engineering Manager with a yearly total compensation of $380,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at TuSimple is $168,811.

Other Resources