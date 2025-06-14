TuSimple Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in United States at TuSimple ranges from CN¥1.22M per year for L2 to CN¥2.51M per year for L7. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals CN¥1.45M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for TuSimple's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/14/2025

Average Compensation By Level Add Comp Compare Levels

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus L2 Software Engineer I (Entry Level) CN¥1.22M CN¥905K CN¥250K CN¥64.9K L3 Software Engineer II CN¥1.2M CN¥1.02M CN¥135K CN¥46.1K L4 Senior Software Engineer I CN¥1.43M CN¥1.22M CN¥201K CN¥13.3K L5 Senior Software Engineer II CN¥1.92M CN¥1.4M CN¥474K CN¥45.6K View 3 More Levels

CN¥1.16M Get Paid, Not Played We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve CN¥217K+ (sometimes CN¥2.17M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions

​ Table Filter Subscribe Add Add Comp Add Compensation

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( CNY ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus No salaries found Unlock by Adding Your Salary! Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data. ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,***

HR / Recruiting? Create an interactive offer

Vesting Schedule Main 30 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 20 % YR 4 Stock Type RSU At TuSimple, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 30 % vests in the 1st -year ( 30.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 25.00 % annually )

20 % vests in the 4th -year ( 20.00 % annually )

What's the vesting schedule at TuSimple ?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More → Enter Your Email Enter Your Email Subscribe This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Included Titles Submit New Title