← Company Directory
TuSimple
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

TuSimple Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in United States at TuSimple ranges from CN¥1.22M per year for L2 to CN¥2.51M per year for L7. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals CN¥1.45M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for TuSimple's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/14/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L2
Software Engineer I(Entry Level)
CN¥1.22M
CN¥905K
CN¥250K
CN¥64.9K
L3
Software Engineer II
CN¥1.2M
CN¥1.02M
CN¥135K
CN¥46.1K
L4
Senior Software Engineer I
CN¥1.43M
CN¥1.22M
CN¥201K
CN¥13.3K
L5
Senior Software Engineer II
CN¥1.92M
CN¥1.4M
CN¥474K
CN¥45.6K
View 3 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels

CN¥1.16M

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve CN¥217K+ (sometimes CN¥2.17M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

30%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

20%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At TuSimple, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 30% vests in the 1st-year (30.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 4th-year (20.00% annually)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Included Titles

Submit New Title

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Production Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at TuSimple in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of CN¥2,510,870. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at TuSimple for the Software Engineer role in United States is CN¥1,387,968.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for TuSimple

Related Companies

  • FireEye
  • Modern Health
  • Smule
  • Standard Cognition
  • PlanGrid
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources