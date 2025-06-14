← Company Directory
TuSimple
TuSimple Software Engineering Manager Salaries

Software Engineering Manager compensation in United States at TuSimple totals $353K per year for L7. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $380K. Last updated: 6/14/2025

$160K

Vesting Schedule

30%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

20%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At TuSimple, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 30% vests in the 1st-year (30.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 4th-year (20.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at TuSimple in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $460,750. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at TuSimple for the Software Engineering Manager role in United States is $335,000.

Other Resources