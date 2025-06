Applied DNA Sciences is a biotechnology company that develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect DNA. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services, MDx Testing Services, and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services. The company offers a range of services, including clinical molecular diagnostics testing, COVID-19 testing, and DNA tagging for supply chain security. It was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Stony Brook, New York.