← Company Directory
Annaly Capital Management
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Annaly Capital Management Salaries

Annaly Capital Management's median salary is $176,400 for a Software Engineer . Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Annaly Capital Management. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
$176K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Annaly Capital Management is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $176,400. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Annaly Capital Management is $176,400.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Annaly Capital Management

Related Companies

  • DoorDash
  • Apple
  • Tesla
  • PayPal
  • Amazon
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources