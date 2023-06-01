← Company Directory
Amplio
    Amplio is an education company that offers a learning management system with built-in programs and evidence-based curricula to provide intensive instruction for special education students. Their platform helps educators increase practice intensity, improve data-driven decision-making, and expand teaching capacity. Amplio uses AI-powered adaptive learning technology to automate data collection and analysis, provide immediate feedback, and support both in-person and remote instruction for accelerated learning progress.

    http://www.ampliolearning.com
    2014
    126
    $1M-$10M
      No featured jobs found for Amplio

