Amplio Salaries

Amplio's salary ranges from $107,468 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Ukraine at the low-end to $119,704 for a Financial Analyst in Israel at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Amplio. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Financial Analyst
$120K
Software Engineer
$107K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Amplio is Financial Analyst at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $119,704. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Amplio is $113,586.

