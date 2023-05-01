← Company Directory
AMP Robotics
AMP Robotics Salaries

AMP Robotics's salary ranges from $145,725 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineering Manager at the low-end to $156,215 for a Technical Program Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of AMP Robotics. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineering Manager
$146K
Technical Program Manager
$156K
The highest paying role reported at AMP Robotics is Technical Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $156,215. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at AMP Robotics is $150,970.

