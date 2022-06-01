← Company Directory
AmeriHealth Caritas
AmeriHealth Caritas Salaries

AmeriHealth Caritas's salary ranges from $132,600 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $155,220 for a Solution Architect at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of AmeriHealth Caritas. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
$133K
Solution Architect
$155K
The highest paying role reported at AmeriHealth Caritas is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $155,220. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at AmeriHealth Caritas is $143,910.

