Wheel
Wheel Salaries

Wheel's salary ranges from $106,465 in total compensation per year for a Business Operations Manager at the low-end to $216,075 for a Business Operations at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Wheel. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Product Manager
Median $180K
Software Engineer
Median $155K
Business Operations
$216K

Business Operations Manager
$106K
Data Analyst
$108K
Marketing
$151K
Recruiter
$153K
Software Engineering Manager
$145K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Wheel is Business Operations at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $216,075. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Wheel is $151,755.

